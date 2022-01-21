While Lunar New Year is commonly represented as a Chinese holiday, the tradition is much more far-reaching. Celebrated as a spring festival in many Asian countries, Lunar New Year symbolizes and embodies a hopeful transition from the cold winter to the season of renewal. Food, of course, plays a significant role. For Vietnam’s Tết Nguyên Đán, which means “feast for the first morning,” families prepare bánh chưng, a traditional sticky rice dish, and mứt tết, a tray of sweets, placing them at a family altar as a sign of respect to ancestors. In Korea, the three-day festival Seollal features rituals of ancestor reverence, along with eating tteok guk (rice cake soup), which symbolizes that you are officially a year older, with hopes for another prosperous year ahead. The raw fish dish yusheng, also known as “prosperity toss salad,” is traditional to the celebrations of the Chinese diaspora in Malaysia and Singapore, while kue nastar (pineapple tarts) are eaten during Tahun Baru Imlek, the new year festival in Indonesia. In Taiwan, families gather for hot pot, a perfect meal for bonding around the table.