The two female characters — formerly known as Ms. Green and Ms. Brown, but now dropping the title to de-emphasize gender — will team up as a “force supporting women, together throwing shine and not shade,” according to the announcement. They’re trading in their footwear, too: Green (who once modeled for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue) is swapping her high-heeled, go-go-style boots and strappy heels for “cool, laid-back sneakers,” and Brown (the newest addition to the cast, who has been portrayed as a brainy, powerful CEO type) is getting lower pumps because it’s 2022 and most of us aren’t tottering around the C-suite in stilettos. Green now will be more about confidence than sex appeal, M&M’s says.