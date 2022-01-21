NOTES: Thin, moist, pliable bean curd skins or sheets, such as the ones from Wei-Chuan, can be found in the refrigerated or freezer section of Asian grocery stores or online. The sheets come in many sizes, shapes and thicknesses. This recipe requires paper-thin sheets about 8 inches square. Do not use the ones similar to lasagna-noodle thickness. If you find larger ones or ones in different shapes, you can cut them with scissors to suit this recipe. If you use unrefrigerated dried bean curd skin, you must rehydrate them in tepid water for about 5 minutes, or until they are pliable, before making the rolls. Any scraps from trimming the bean curd sheets can be fried and then dipped in chili sauce as a cook’s treat.