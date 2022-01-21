In the same pot used for blanching the mushrooms, over medium heat, heat the sesame oil until shimmering. Add the beef and cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is no longer pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the radish, 1/2 cup of water and the salt and simmer while continuously stirring to avoid sticking on the bottom, until the radish starts to look translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the remaining 5 1/2 cups of water to the pot, along with the tofu and shiitakes. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the radish is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. There should be enough broth to just cover the vegetables, meat and tofu.