One British website was shocked — shocked! — to learn that “as many as 43 percent of [Americans] claimed to put ice cubes in their glass of wine.” (Northerners are more likely to do this. Southerners apparently prefer their 15 percent cabernets neat.) There’s definitely a British condescension toward us backward Yanks here. This was the only article I found ballyhooing that nearly half of us drink white wine at room temperature. Actually, that wouldn’t be at all bad — we tend to drink our whites soon after taking them from the refrigerator (pardon me, the ice box), when they are too cold. Room temperature whites may be the leftovers on the counter we drink for breakfast the next morning, another barbarian habit we apparently indulge.