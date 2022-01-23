Eat this with something that’ll soak up that sauce. I could imagine polenta, grains or even bread, but to me the most obvious choice is the best: mashed potatoes, as chunky or smooth as you like.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
For the tofu
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- One (14- to 16-ounce) block firm tofu, drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
For the sauce
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large shallots, chopped (1/4 cup; may substitute red or yellow onion)
- 3 tablespoons cognac (may substitute brandy, red wine, or 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar plus 2 tablespoons water)
- 1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth (see related recipe)
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Step 1
Make the tofu: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, nutritional yeast, sage, herbes de Provence and salt. Add the tofu cubes, drizzle with the oil, and toss to thoroughly coat. Spread the tofu on the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, flipping the tofu halfway through, until it is lightly browned.
Step 3
Make the sauce: While the tofu is roasting, in a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Increase the heat to high, add the cognac, and cook until it reduces by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the broth, maple syrup, nutritional yeast, whole-grain and Dijon mustards and pepper, stir to combine and reduce the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is slightly thickened and the flavors have melded, about 5 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/2 cup tofu plus 3 tablespoons sauce)
Calories: 239; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 638 mg; Carbohydrates: 21 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “The Buddhist Chef’s Vegan Comfort Cooking” by Jean-Philippe Cyr (Appetite by Random House, 2022).
Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.