Not that I would ever equate tofu with a shoe — far from it. And in this recipe from Jean-Philippe Cyr, the tofu brings its own positive qualities to the plate: nutritious protein, of course, but also a firm exterior and creamy interior from baking. Before it goes in the oven, you coat it in a combination of cornstarch, nutritional yeast and dried herbs, creating a flavorful shell. But the magic is in the sauce, a sweet-tart concoction made of maple syrup and two types of mustard. A little cognac (or whiskey, brandy or wine) deepens the flavor considerably.