And, while simple to make, if you’ve never tried your hand at fromage fort, it’s helpful to have a blueprint and that’s what I’m providing below. It’s up to you to choose the cheeses, but as a general guideline, a little of something creamy, such as brie or chevre, gives the spread great texture, and a bit of something punchy, like blue cheese, gives your fromage fort a bit more oomph. You might discover that you prefer your fromage fort sans funk of blue cheese, or that you prefer the tang of cream cheese to chevre, or even a pat of butter for a richer texture. Whichever version you like is the right one for you.