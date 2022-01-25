According to America’s Test Kitchen (ATK), what you fry can be more important than the number of times the oil is used in determining how long it lasts: “With breaded and battered foods, reuse oil three or four times. With cleaner frying items such as potato chips, it’s fine to reuse oil at least eight times — and likely far longer, especially if you’re replenishing it with some fresh oil.” ATK made this determination by using kits that tested for degradation, but for the home cook, the easiest way to test if oil can still be used is to give it a whiff to check if it smells off or rancid. And for Mistry: “If it sits for more than a week or two, I would also just dispose of it no matter how many uses.”