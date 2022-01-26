Hetty and Lisa are our guests on this week’s chat.
The recipes featured in Hetty and Lisa’s story include: Tsai Tao Kui (Taiwanese Turnip Cake), which was shared by Irvin Lin. It is a popular dim sum dish. Taste it and you’ll see why. Also, Tang-Guk (Beef and Radish Soup), a belly-warming soup (pictured above) from James Park; and Ngo Hiang (Five-Spice Pork and Shrimp Rolls), from Sharon Wee, who added two dipping sauces, too.
For a sweet start to the New Year, check out the Kue Nastar (Indonesian Pineapple Tarts), with melt-in-your-mouth pastry, from Pat Tanumihardja; and the individually wrapped Keo Me Xung Dau Phong Gung (Chewy Ginger Peanut Sesame Candy) from Doris Hồ-Kane.
If you have questions about Asian cooking, this is a great week to ask them, so please send queries about these featured recipes, or ask any general cooking or food questions you might have.
And, please share your Lunar New Year menu plans with us, too. We’d love to hear about them.
