Scroll on for all kinds of noodles!
Winter Minestrone, pictured above. A few clever spice touches — cinnamon, clove and black pepper — will astound you with the level of depth and warmth in this soup.
Thukpa. With aromatics such as ginger and garlic, plus colorful veggies, this chicken noodle soup is sure to delight.
Vegan Ramen Bowls. Make a flavorful bowl of ramen with a homemade touch. Or keep it simple with Pantry Ramen. And, of course, you could add a Marinated Ramen Egg to make it extra filling.
Italian Wedding Soup. Spoonfuls of flavorful little meatballs and small pasta are sure to fill you up and warm you from head to toe.
Green Lentil Soup With Noodles. You can use thin angel hair pasta or thicker fettuccine in this simple, lentil-packed soup.
Persian Noodle Soup (Ashe-Reshteh). This bean-packed soup is ideal for vegetarians. A warm, golden veggie broth and herbs, such as dill and mint, will make this a treat.
More from Voraciously: