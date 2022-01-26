Beans are the base of this recipe and should be present in a greater quantity than any other component — which is why some people simply refer to seven-layer dip as “bean dip.” Refried pinto beans are the current standard, which you can make from scratch or scoop out of a can, or you can play around with other types of beans. If using canned beans, the flavor can vary among brands, so give them a taste to make sure they’re seasoned to your liking. You can warm the beans, but I don’t think it’s necessary.