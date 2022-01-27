Tuscan or lacinato kale’s dark green leaves make an especially eye-catching sauce >> but any kale or dark leafy green will work here. If you use tougher greens such as collards, you may need to blanch them for longer to be sure they’re tender enough to puree.

I like the bite of fresh garlic >> but you could tame its peppery punch by blanching it alongside the kale or sauteing it in some of the olive oil. Allow it to cool before proceeding with the recipe.

Walnuts go well with kale >> but you could use pine nuts or any other kind of nut, or pumpkin seeds. You could also skip the nuts.