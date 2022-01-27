Wolf, now 65, joined Virginia Tech in 1986, soon after completing his doctoral work in pomology (the science of growing fruit) and viticulture (the science of growing grapes) at Cornell University. There were 35 wineries in Virginia that year, with about a thousand acres under vine. Today, Virginia boasts 325 wineries and more than 4,000 acres planted to wine grapes, and has received national and international acclaim for the quality of its top wines.
Along the way, Wolf helped aspiring grape growers and winemakers with myriad problems, pests and pestilence that challenged every would-be vintner’s dream in the Old Dominion’s humid climate. He co-wrote more than 50 journal articles and several books. He edited the “Wine Grape Production Guide for Eastern North America,” published in 2008 and still considered a seminal work for nerdy grape-growing types in the Mid-Atlantic. For years, he wrote a bimonthly newsletter he called Viticulture Notes, sharing the results of his research and networking with winegrowers (and wine lovers and writers) throughout the region.
Wolf helped growers find the best sites to plant grapes. He researched the best varieties to withstand harsh winters. He taught how to manage the canopy of leaves to maximize ripeness and reduce disease pressure. He researched cover crops to determine which would help feed the soil and boost the health of the vines.
He wasn’t alone. For years, Wolf was paired with Bruce Zoecklein, Virginia Tech’s enologist who retired in 2013. Zoecklein focused on improving operations in Virginia’s wineries, while Wolf worked the vineyards. And there was free-flowing discussion in those heady years of the ’90s and aughts when Virginia was a wine frontier over what would work where and how — which grapes, how closely planted, how to trellis the vines and coax the grapes to ripeness. Wolf was at the center of these debates, helping to develop and share information.
“I call Tony the Swiss Army knife, because he does everything,” says Lucie Morton, an independent vineyard consultant who has herself made enormous contributions to wine quality throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Morton was on an advisory committee for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the 1980s and helped recruit Wolf to the Virginia Tech position. She cites three major factors in his success: his work ethic, support for the industry from the state and Virginia Tech, and the freedom the school gave him to focus exclusively on wine grapes and not divide his attention among various fruits.
For consumers, Wolf’s most notable contribution to Virginia may be the introduction of petit manseng, an obscure blending variety from southwestern France with thick skins and loose bunches that make it less susceptible to rot and downy mildew. Turns out, petit manseng tastes great, too, and its high acidity combined with high sugar — a rare combination in wine grapes — gives winemakers a wide palette with which to please our palates. Petit manseng is now all the rage in Virginia, solo or in blends, producing aromatic and fruity whites from bone dry to unctuously sweet. Wolf also championed chardonel, a hybrid cross of chardonnay and seyval blanc that I particularly like but — to our mutual disappointment — hasn’t caught on.
Old-guard vineyards take top honors at competitions in Maryland and Virginia, showcasing the region’s best
Growers applaud Wolf most enthusiastically for his work on vine diseases.
“Tony Wolf has been the Virginia winegrower’s own Anthony Fauci,” says Jim Law of Linden Vineyards near Front Royal. Law is one of a handful of current winemakers who predate Wolf’s arrival at Virginia Tech. Law praised Wolf’s work on grapevine yellows, an insect-transmitted disease that threatens chardonnay vineyards around the world and nearly claimed Linden’s a decade ago. That research involved the U.S. Agriculture Department’s agricultural laboratories in Beltsville, Md., but Law recalls seeing Wolf doing the low-tech work of walking the vineyards with an insect net, capturing leaf hoppers for analysis.
“We still don’t have all the answers, but we know a lot more than we did 10 years ago,” Law says.
Wolf, a soft-spoken Southerner from West Virginia, seems reluctant to sing his own praises. He told me his proudest accomplishments were the book on grape growing in eastern North America and his research on grapevine yellows. But, of course, he taught more than Virginia’s winegrowers. Former students are now viticulturists helping improve grape growing in New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New York and elsewhere.
And in retirement? “I want to do things I enjoy without the clock looming over me saying it’s time to go back to work,” he says. Those include gardening, fishing, kayaking, hunting and beekeeping.
And maybe some grape growing. “I’d like to improve my winemaking,” he says, though nothing commercial. So we may still not see Tony Wolf’s name on a label. But we should raise a glass in his honor.
