For consumers, Wolf’s most notable contribution to Virginia may be the introduction of petit manseng, an obscure blending variety from southwestern France with thick skins and loose bunches that make it less susceptible to rot and downy mildew. Turns out, petit manseng tastes great, too, and its high acidity combined with high sugar — a rare combination in wine grapes — gives winemakers a wide palette with which to please our palates. Petit manseng is now all the rage in Virginia, solo or in blends, producing aromatic and fruity whites from bone dry to unctuously sweet. Wolf also championed chardonel, a hybrid cross of chardonnay and seyval blanc that I particularly like but — to our mutual disappointment — hasn’t caught on.