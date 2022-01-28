Born in Brooklyn, the descendant of grandparents who fled Austria during the Holocaust, Prager graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1980. Life as a Navy officer gave him a literal taste of the world, Asia in particular. Later, as the owner of a shipping company, he made a habit of stopping in Vienna en route to Eastern Europe. (“For opera, sweets and crystal,” he says, “it’s hard to beat.”) Prager is the founder of Beowulf Energy, owns 1,000 acres of farmland on the Eastern Shore, counts some of New York’s top chefs as pals, and has a wife who appreciates Scotch and dogs, which explains both the Stewart, his intimate lounge featuring single malt Scotch whiskies, and the name of his fine-dining restaurant. Bas Rouge is a French nickname for Beauceron, a breed of herding dog distinguished by its red feet.