Mushroom Dumplings. While I love frozen, premade dumplings as much as the next person, it can be fun — and still quick enough for a weeknight — to fill and fold them yourself. Canned mushrooms, bamboo shoots, hoisin sauce and chili-garlic sauce compose the filling that goes into frozen dumpling wrappers. I recommend seeking out hoisin sauce to add to your pantry if it’s not already there, otherwise you can use barbecue sauce mixed with a bit of miso paste or soy sauce instead.