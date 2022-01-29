I appreciate those options because whole-wheat flour can add flavor, textural interest and nutrition — though don’t think whole grains will somehow mean your cookies are now a health food. (Tempting, I get it.)
Here’s a group of recipes from our archives that make a compelling case for working more whole-wheat into your baking. I’ve divided the list in half, between recipes that use all whole-wheat and those that use some whole-wheat.
All whole-wheat recipes
Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies. You know there are a lot of variations on the classic cookie. This one’s twist is using only whole-wheat flour, ideally in conjunction with chocolate you chop yourself. The resulting cookie is crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and covered in enticing pools of chocolate.
Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. Whole-wheat flour is one of the mere six ingredients you need to make these pretty little cookies. They’re also a great way to finish some jars of jam that have been hanging around your refrigerator.
White-Wheat Sandwich Bread. If you’re looking to upgrade the standard store-bought loaf with something homemade, try this simple recipe that uses white whole-wheat flour. Even less-experienced bread bakers will be able to master it.
Whole-Wheat Zucchini Bread. Be sure to hang onto my better-for-you zucchini bread for when the bumper crop of squash comes in this summer. Honey and a pureed clementine lend tenderness and gentle sweetness to this recipe, which also uses no refined sugar.
Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough. A 100-percent whole-wheat pizza dough that works well and tastes great? Yes, I churned out many a pie to get this one right. A stand mixer is best for kneading because of the high amount of water.
Apple Cheddar Muffins. Get your mornings off to a good start with these sweet, salty and satisfying muffins, which give you the option of using whole-wheat or spelt flours. For a sweeter option that’s still not laden with sugar, check out Whole-Wheat Spiced Carrot Muffins.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie. Ellie Krieger’s kid-friendly recipe gives you the choice of using all whole-wheat pastry flour or white whole-wheat flour, or a combination of all-purpose flour and regular whole-wheat flour. Rolled oats lend more whole-grain goodness.
Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting. As with the skillet cookie, you can go with whole-wheat pastry flour or a blend of all-purpose and whole-wheat flours. A small dollop of whipped cream cheese mixed with maple syrup adds a special touch. Ellie’s Morning Glory Muffins also feature whole-wheat and carrots, as well as shredded apple and crushed pineapple.
Partial whole-wheat
No-Knead English Muffins. This recipe from cookbook author Stella Parks was a huge hit with readers, and no wonder why: It’s remarkably easy to make. Oh, and the muffins are delicious, too. Prepare to be wowed by all the nooks and crannies in these tender English muffins, which use one-third whole-wheat flour and two-thirds bread flour. Whole-Wheat English Muffins use a similar ratio but a slightly different method.
No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread. Here’s a 25-percent whole-wheat variation on Jim Lahey’s famous no-knead bread. You can definitely experiment with increasing the amount of whole-wheat, though more will lead to slightly squatter, denser loaves.
Honey Molasses Wheat Bread. Here’s a quick bread that can be made entirely by hand and is just a touch sweet, meaning you can use it in conjunction with any number of toppings for toast or fillings for sandwiches. The flour is mostly whole-wheat (more than 75 percent), with just a little all-purpose mixed in.
Marion Cunningham’s Graham Crackers. You may never look at a store-bought box of graham crackers again after trying these. The recipe is about two-thirds whole-wheat flour.