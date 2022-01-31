It’s also easy to set the saute feature to high and then forget to adjust it. But as with a stovetop, you may need to play around with the heat level in an Instant Pot. Even more so than on a cooktop, I find that foods can go from fine to scorched in a matter of seconds. So do pay attention and use the lower saute levels as needed. To keep onions from burning, Mundhe likes to saute them with the glass lid from one of her skillets set over the Instant Pot. That allows them to soften faster with less risk of scorching, as the lid will trap a little bit of the moisture that tends to cook off rapidly in the appliance. And don’t be afraid of hitting the cancel button, either, if something is starting to get too dark or you need to step away. The top rim of the insert tends to stay cooler, so it’s safe to lift it out if you have to, especially while wearing oven mitts. Have your ingredients measured and nearby so you can work as quickly as possible. A little bit of your liquid poured into the insert followed by a scrape along the bottom with a spoon or spatula can save you in many instances when food is threatening to burn and trigger the automatic cutoff.