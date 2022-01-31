Whether your stomach’s on the mend or you need something spicy to clear up those sinuses or something mild and soft for a sore throat, we’ve got the recipes for you. Scroll on for all the best things to try when you’re sick and not in the mood for soup. And if you are in the mood for soup? Head to our Recipe Finder, or check out one of our previous recipe lists.
Kichidi, pictured above. Cook down rice and lentils together and you have kichidi, an easy meal in Indian cuisine that is standard sick-day fare. There are a million different variations, and this one, with simple flavors, is as basic as they come. Tweak if you like, and you can, of course, make a big batch for reheating.
Mushroom and Scallion Lo Mein. A mix of mushrooms and scallions bring the flavor to this ultra-quick dish.
Ginger-Garlic Chicken With Green Beans. Chicken noodle soup? No! Time for a simply flavored chicken dish. Aromatic ginger and garlic are the main flavors here, and it pairs just right with steamed white rice.
Tomato and Egg Stir-Fry. A tomato-eggy scramble over rice will hit the spot, without too much work. You might even be surprised about how much the flavor punches up in here! Want a different eggy dish? Make Egg Foo Yong With Greens and Onion.
Vermicelli Noodles With Turmeric and Tofu. Turmeric, tofu and thin vermicelli noodles come together to make this colorful dish. If you’re not feeling noodles, make turmeric rice for your tofu instead.
More from Voraciously: