With the vast array of food sensitivities in mind, she developed a vegan No-Fish Sauce, her interpretation of an Asian fish sauce, which is made by simmering shiitake mushrooms, dulse seaweed and coconut aminos. But, she said, if you can eat fish sauce, use it in this soup for its big flavor boost. Also, because she is following the paleo path, she uses arrowroot in her ground chicken, but notes cornstarch works just as well.