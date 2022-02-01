“All I’m going to say is we’re a family-friendly restaurant, and this was a very unfortunate incident,” Jonathon Kornblau, owner of the Golden Corral in Bensalem, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. He said none of his employees were injured and his restaurant sustained only minor damage. After it was closed on Friday following the brawl (and again on Saturday because of the weekend snowstorm), the Golden Corral reopened on Sunday as usual, Kornblau said.