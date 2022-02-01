Deep-fry. Though it’s perhaps considered blasphemous when it comes to wings, if you’re going to deep-fry chicken, it should be breaded. A coating of potato starch (or cornstarch if that’s all you have) and two trips to the fryer are the keys to creating the crispiest wings I’ve ever made — and I’ve fried a lot of chicken in my lifetime. Make sure to let them rest for at least 5 minutes between frying sessions to get rid of as much moisture as possible and end up with crunchy, craggy skin that will hold up much better when sauced than chicken that has been fried only once. The main downside to this method is the effort required to fry all of the wings and then deal with the leftover oil.