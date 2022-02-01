The wings are tossed with baking powder for enhanced browning and crisping, and then baked. The technique, which The Post has written about before, was popularized by J. Kenji López-Alt in an article for Serious Eats. He later recommended adding cornstarch to the mix for even more crispness, and while you are certainly welcome to do that, I was pleasantly surprised by the results I achieved without it. If crispness is truly what you’re after, let the wings rest in the refrigerator overnight before baking for maximum crunch.