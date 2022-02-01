Lemon pepper wings are hitting the mainstream, and it’s about time.
Most iterations start with a seasoning blend consisting of the two namesake ingredients. Citric acid is a common component in commercial blends, adding a mouth-puckering tartness that’s hard to achieve with just fresh lemon zest, and the blend can also contain sugar, onion and garlic powder. Simply sprinkle the spice rub on wings and you’ve got the “dry” version. For “wet” wings, you can combine the signature seasoning with Buffalo sauce or make a buttery lemon-pepper sauce to coat the wings, as in the recipe below.
The wings are tossed with baking powder for enhanced browning and crisping, and then baked. The technique, which The Post has written about before, was popularized by J. Kenji López-Alt in an article for Serious Eats. He later recommended adding cornstarch to the mix for even more crispness, and while you are certainly welcome to do that, I was pleasantly surprised by the results I achieved without it. If crispness is truly what you’re after, let the wings rest in the refrigerator overnight before baking for maximum crunch.
The wings are also tossed with salt, garlic powder (my favorite) and pepper before roasting. Black peppercorns are traditional in this dish, but you can use a mix of different types of peppercorns for more complexity. I purchased a peppercorn medley that contained black, white, pink and green peppercorns (along with some allspice) that I used in my testing. In food writer and private chef Angela Davis’s lemon pepper seasoning blend, she combines black and white peppercorns with a bit of coriander, which “has a citrusy flavor that reinforces the lemon.” Regardless of what pepper (and other spices) you decide to include, grind them fresh for the most flavor.
For the lemon-pepper sauce, swirl lemon zest and freshly cracked pepper in hot butter to infuse it with citrus and spice. The heat helps to bring out the fragrance of the spice for even more flavor. Fresh lemon juice is added at the end for the dish’s signature acidity. Aside from salt, I kept the sauce to just these three ingredients, but additional spices, citric acid for even more tartness, or a bit of sweetness in the form of sugar or honey are all fair game.
Make Ahead: The wings can be tossed with the baking powder and seasonings and refrigerated uncovered up to 1 day in advance.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
For the wings
- 2 pounds chicken wings (drumettes and flats)
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or mixed peppercorns
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Lemon wedges, for serving
For the lemon-pepper sauce
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon), divided
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or mixed peppercorns
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
Step 1
Make the wings: Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and place a wire rack inside. Add the wings to a large bowl and pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with the baking powder, salt, pepper and garlic powder and toss until the wings are evenly coated. Let sit for 1 hour at room temperature or refrigerate uncovered — ideally on the bottom shelf, for food safety purposes — up to overnight. (A longer refrigeration leads to crispier wings. If refrigerating the wings, bring to room temperature before cooking.)
Step 2
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Roast the wings for 20 minutes. Flip the wings and continue to roast for 20 to 30 minutes more, until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let sit while you make the lemon-pepper sauce.
Step 3
Make the lemon-pepper sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter until it starts to bubble. Remove from the heat, add the lemon zest, pepper and salt, and swirl it around in the hot butter for 30 seconds to infuse it with citrus and spice. Stir in the lemon juice.
Step 4
Using tongs, transfer the wings to a large bowl, add the lemon-pepper sauce and toss until evenly coated. Transfer the wings to a platter, making sure to pour any sauce remaining in the bowl over the top, and serve with lemon wedges for anyone who wants extra pucker.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (5 pieces chicken and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Calories: 379; Total Fat: 31 g; Saturated Fat: 13 g; Cholesterol: 124 mg; Sodium: 1009 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 23 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
