When I think of romance at its apex, I think of Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson sharing a bed, eating from a veritable trough of spaghetti carbonara. The book is a good read, but if you want a good moment of happiness, followed by sadness, followed by vindication — all played out within 1 hour and 48 minutes and clinched with a pie to the face — put on your elastic-waisted pants, tuck in and enjoy the show.
In Ephron’s romantic comedy, the pasta of love is carbonara, but in my romantic comedy, linguine with clams plays the starring role. When I’m feeling particularly generous toward my husband (who has never, to my knowledge, been hit in the face with a pie), I make this favorite pasta dish of ours, with a mix of canned and fresh clams. Sometimes, I finish it with parsley. On the nights when urgency outweighs presentation, I scoop giant bowls of it out and take my first bites standing over the counter.
The first time I made it for him, in the first year of our courtship, I tried it with fresh pasta. The recipe did not survive the winter, though our relationship did. Did you know that fresh pasta acts as a sponge, absorbing the precious sauce that lies in wait? Six years ago, I did not. That’s the kind of thing you learn in a marriage, I guess, and the kind of thing you learn in an active relationship with food, my other true love. The rule in our house now goes like this: Don’t you dare even try it. And by “it,” I mean buy fresh linguine to serve with clams.
Some nights I make this as a matter of tradition. On Christmas Eve, it appears by request, as the final course on our Feast of Seven Fishes, prepared for my Catholic, Italian-Polish husband, by his Jewish, Russian-Polish wife. The other nights are sometimes random. Maybe Nat, the 13th-generation bay fisherman who lives two blocks over, sends a text about the haul that just came in. Maybe it’s a summer night and the mood just feels good for clams. Maybe I’m feeling generous.
Or maybe it’s the kind of night for pulling out all the stops and producing a romantic overture. I’m talking the whole enchilada: the parsley, yes, but also the thick puck of butter swirled in at the end, and the toasted garlic panko breadcrumbs, handmade, sprinkled on top (just a touch; you don’t want the whole thing drying out on you).
My mother is allergic, so even though I’m from Massachusetts I didn’t start eating clams until adulthood, and then I couldn’t really stop. My husband describes a youth inflected with bivalves. His Italian grandmother fed them to him as a baby. He is the one who taught me to add canned clams to the mix, to amplify the flavor of the littlenecks. “It’s so much better this way,” he tells me, and really, he isn’t wrong.
On Valentine’s Day, you should eat with the one you love. That can be a friend, a family member, a spouse, or even yourself. You should also eat something that is purely delicious, such as this dish: romantic in its rusticity, perfect in the marriage of its parts.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Make Ahead: The breadcrumb mixture can be prepared up to 3 days in advance.
Storage: Leftover pasta can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Gently reheat in a nonstick skillet with a slick of olive oil.
Where to Buy: Littleneck clams can be found at well-stocked supermarkets or your local seafood store.
Ingredients
- 36 littleneck clams, in shells (about 3 pounds)
- Fine salt
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) unsalted butter, divided
- 13 cloves garlic, divided (about 1 head)
- 1/4 cup panko or Italian breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2/3 cup dry white wine, such as pinot grigio
- One (10-ounce) can chopped clams, drained and liquid reserved
- 1 pound dried linguine
- 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Step 1
About 1 hour before you plan to cook, purge the littleneck clams of sand and grit: Fill a large bowl with cold water and add enough salt to it so it tastes like the sea. Add the clams and let stand for about 20 minutes. Lift the clams from the water and discard the water — if there is any sand on the bottom of the bowl, rinse it out. Repeat this process 2 more times.
Step 2
Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat.
Meanwhile, in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Mince or finely grate 3 garlic cloves and add them to the skillet. Season with a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until aromatic, 30 seconds. Add the breadcrumbs, and cook, stirring or shaking constantly, until they just begin to brown, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a small bowl and stir the lemon zest to combine.
Step 3
In a very large skillet or another large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Slice the remaining 10 garlic cloves and add them to the skillet or pot along with the red pepper flakes, if using. Cook, stirring, until the garlic just starts to brown, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and the liquid from the chopped clams, bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
Step 4
Add the whole clams to the pot, stirring briefly to combine. Cover and cook until all the clams open, checking on them every 2 to 3 minutes and removing them as they open. You should hear a rattling sound as the clams open one by one. Quickly rinse out the bowl you used for purging the clams and set it near your workspace. Using tongs, transfer the opened clams to the bowl and cover to keep warm. Discard any clams that refuse to open — this should be clear after about 7 minutes.
Step 5
Remove 12 clams from the shells and return them to the sauce. Add the chopped clams and cook until the liquid has reduced by a third, about 5 minutes.
Step 6
When the water comes to a boil, season it with enough salt so it’s mildly salty. Add the pasta and cook 2 minutes less than the instructions on the package suggest. Set aside 1 cup of the starchy pasta water and then, using tongs, transfer the pasta to the pan with the clams and coat with the clam sauce.
Step 7
Add the reserved pasta water to the sauce 1/4 cup at a time, stirring vigorously with tongs or a wooden spoon. If the pasta absorbs all of the water, add more until there is a thick, slightly pooled sauce at the bottom of the pan. Turn off the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter until it melts and coats the strands — they should look glossy but not wet. Stir in the chopped parsley.
Step 8
Divide the pasta among 4 bowls, topping each bowl with 6 of the reserved clams in the shell. Add about 1 tablespoon of the breadcrumb mixture to each portion and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (just over a cup), based on 6
Calories: 544; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 49 mg; Sodium: 503 mg; Carbohydrates: 64 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 24 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Hannah Selinger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More Valentine’s Day ideas from Voraciously: