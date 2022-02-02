The first time I made it for him, in the first year of our courtship, I tried it with fresh pasta. The recipe did not survive the winter, though our relationship did. Did you know that fresh pasta acts as a sponge, absorbing the precious sauce that lies in wait? Six years ago, I did not. That’s the kind of thing you learn in a marriage, I guess, and the kind of thing you learn in an active relationship with food, my other true love. The rule in our house now goes like this: Don’t you dare even try it. And by “it,” I mean buy fresh linguine to serve with clams.