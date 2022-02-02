Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends.

At the very end of last week’s chat, a reader said: “In a fit of nostalgia, I took out a large cookbook from the ’60s and made a layered casserole and served it with ... canned peas. It wasn’t bad and neither were the peas, though I’m not rushing out for another can of them. Are there any retro-recipes you make now and then?”

It got us thinking about recipes from the past — retro recipes that went out of style, and the few that lurk around for particular occasions (see the Seven-Layer Dip pictured above).

What retro recipes do you like to make? What retro recipes do you wish would come back? Which retro recipes can’t come back — which ones have ingredients that no longer exist? And which ones do you need a little help tracking down and making?

