What do you like to top your taco with? Some like salsa or a quick chop of onion and cilantro; others prefer crema or sour cream, or they just want to douse everything and anything in hot sauce. Below, you’ll find several delicious toppings, including salsa recipes, that work for more than just tacos. Homemade salsas can be harder to make when the weather is cold and fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes aren’t at their prime, so we’ve listed at the top items that are easier to make in the winter.