My wingless entry into the Buffalo sauce arena this go-round are these irresistible fish “poppers.” They are bite-sized chunks of firm, white fish coated lightly in garlic and cayenne-seasoned flour, then seared in a little olive oil until they’re nicely browned outside and flaky inside.
They are then given the Buffalo treatment in a mixture of hot sauce tempered with a little melted butter. For me, that hot sauce must be Frank’s Original Red Hot for the most authentic flavor, but any cayenne pepper sauce would technically work. However, since sauces’ heat levels vary, if you are using a different brand you might want to start with 1 tablespoon and build from there to taste.
True to the classic, the fish bites are served with creamy blue cheese dip and quenching celery sticks, but I like to make my dip a bit differently, with a base of Greek yogurt and a touch of mayo for a lighter, creamy texture and fresh acidity.
Together, they hit the Buffalo spot more healthfully, and are a delicious way to switch things up while watching the game, or to serve as a main course any night you need a dash of fun at the table.
Storage: Leftover fish can be refrigerated in a lidded container for up to 2 days; the dip, for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
For the dip
- 1/4 cup (2 ounces) plain full-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese (1 1/2 ounces)
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the fish
- 1 1/4 pounds firm, white skinless fish fillets, such as mahi mahi, monkfish or grouper, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour or all-purpose gluten-free flour mix
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil
- 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper hot sauce, ideally Frank's Original Red Hot, plus more for serving
- 2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted
- 4 large stalks celery, cut into sticks, for serving
Step 1
Make the dip: In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, blue cheese and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
Step 2
Make the fish: Place the fish into a medium bowl. Sprinkle it with the flour, garlic and cayenne pepper and toss to coat evenly.
Step 3
In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the fish and cook, turning three to four times, until browned all over and just cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes total.
Step 4
While the fish is cooking, in a large bowl, stir together the hot sauce and butter until combined. Add the cooked fish to the bowl with the sauce and toss gently to coat.
Serve the fish with the blue cheese dip and celery sticks, with extra hot sauce on the side, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (about 5 pieces fish, 4 celery sticks and 2 tablespoons dip), based on 4
Calories: 284; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 56 mg; Sodium: 483 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 23 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
