The Buffalo Bills won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but their city will surely be represented at game day gatherings nationwide in the form of finger food slathered in Buffalo sauce. The buttery hot sauce famously coats crispy chicken wings, but it sure doesn’t stop there, and I am personally all-in for just about anything doused in it. I devoured the battered, fried cauliflower covered in the tingly sauce I was served at the last football party I attended, and Joe Yonan’s Buffalo Chickpea Nachos are on my short list.