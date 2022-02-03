Many are playing catch-up on hibiscus as a flavor, but you’ve probably seen the flowers in bloom. They’re absolute eye candy, the kind of bud that does it for the ’Gram — great pops of frilly color, their protuberant, pollen-gilded anthers sticking out like … well, exactly what they are. Few flowers are as saucily determined to show off their reproductive organs to passersby; if they were people, they’d get charged with indecent exposure.
Once their petaled smoke show is over, though, some species of hibiscus have more to offer. At the base of the blossom are the bright red calyxes of the flower, which can be infused into a delicious drink. The hibiscus species sabdariffa is one of the most widely used — it has a bracingly tart, bright flavor (one of its many nicknames is Florida cranberry) and adds a deep crimson color to whatever it’s cooked with.
If you’re a regular at taquerias, you’ll have seen hibiscus in Mexican agua frescas, called flor de Jamaica. In Thailand, it’s sweetened and garnished with mint for nam krajeab; in West Africa, it’s bissap; in Egypt, carcade; and around the islands of the Caribbean, it’s prepared with a range of spices and travels under the name of sorrel or roselle.
I’m undoubtedly leaving out a culinary tradition somewhere, but hopefully conveying what a whole lot of people around the world figured out a long time ago: Hibiscus is deliscus.
It’s sorrel that I’ve been most interested in recently. That’s partially because of Sorel, a new liqueur that echoes the flavors of the traditional concoction, but also because my Christmas was brightened when my friend Joanne — my longtime cubicle neighbor at work, who migrated from Trinidad when she was 18 — dropped off a jar of her homemade version.
Her sorrel appeared just after stupid omicron had made clear it was going to stomp all over the holidays, when we and so many others were busy doing the responsible thing, canceling plans with friends and family. We knew it was the right thing to do for everyone’s physical health, but my mental health was making a real stink about it. When Joanne’s jar of sorrel appeared on our doorstep, it felt like a little beam of sustenance. I put it on a windowsill where the sun could shine through it, where it cast a crimson light into the dining room.
Versions of sorrel are served all around the Caribbean islands, says Jackie Summers, founder of Sorel (say sor-EL to distinguish his liqueur from the homemade brew). It arrived there via West Africa, where the use of hibiscus as a curative and ceremonial drink goes back hundreds of years. “Then the transatlantic trade starts, and bodies and spices are moved along the bottom of the boats to the Caribbean, where they are traded,” he says. “But the knowledge of what the plant can do is traveling with the people who know how to use it. So it ends up in the Caribbean, where it literally takes root.”
Every island does sorrel slightly differently, says Summers, based on what spices went through their ports of trade. “For example, if you were in Jamaica, they had a high rate of Chinese immigrant workers, so you had ginger and allspice and cardamom, and rum. Because everything in Jamaica is rum. In Trinidad and Tobago, you had a great influx of East Indian laborers, so you would get their spices — cinnamon, nutmeg, clove. But not as much alcohol, the Trinidadians aren’t big drinkers. My grandparents came from Barbados, so rum in everything.”
Summers notes that one of many challenges he faced while developing a commercial version of sorrel was that no one has an “official” recipe for it. All the recipes were passed on orally, a fact rooted in the harsh realities faced by its creators: Recipes “weren’t written down because it was illegal for the people making these recipes to read.”
Previously, I’d encountered hibiscus calyxes only in their dried state, but Joanne told me that’s part of why sorrel is so specific to Christmastime in Trinidad. “You would be shamed for using the dried stuff, but the fresh stuff is really only available at Christmas,” she says. The fresh botanicals result in a much brighter red tea than you get from the wine-dark dried versions I’ve played with. The fresh calyxes are crimson, succulent tapered chonks with frills, like the heads of tiny dragons.
Right before the holidays in Trinidad, “school would let out, we would clean the house top to bottom, and a day or two before Christmas was when all the cooking would begin. We’d get two tote bags of fresh sorrel flowers at the market, and there’s a little seed that has to be cut out, so we’d sit around with small sharp knives and cut the seed out to prepare it for boiling,” because the seed causes some bitterness, she says.
People add a medley of spices, and while some add booze to it later, sorrel is generally prepared in a nonalcoholic form. “It’s a drink that you serve and want to have on hand to serve to anyone who stops by,” she says. And people do stop by — that’s the reason for the thorough house cleaning, as everyone wanders by unannounced to celebrate the holidays. This annual tradition, Joanne says, makes everyone become an empty bottle and jar hoarder over the course of the year, to have enough containers ready for holiday sorrel.
Sorel liqueur, Summers says, is the first-ever shelf-stable version of the drink, and the final version is the one he arrived at after hundreds of trial runs wrestling with one of the other challenges of hibiscus: “It’s so acidic, so tart, that most people end up burying it in sugar and then it’s syrupy and cloying and not fun,” he says. “But I was able to pull the sugar level way, way back by combining it with other botanicals. All of the flavors in it want to be the dominant flavor. Ginger, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon — they all want to be the top dog. But I was able to find a level where instead of competing, they play, they dance and they complement each other.”
Cocktailers will want to snag a bottle of Sorel, which drinks well solo and mixes with multiple base liquors. And I wouldn’t wait till next Christmas to try making your own sorrel. It’s usually in the 70s at Christmas in the Caribbean, where sorrel’s typically served over ice. But I’ve aimed here for a mash-up modeled after hot buttered rum.
With or without alcohol, your Valentine’s Day may benefit from some warmth and heat (among the many qualities hibiscus was appreciated for, Summers points out, was that it was considered an aphrodisiac). Boozy or un-, this bright spicy sip is one you’ll be happy to be bundled up with, as we wait for the winter cold and covid to relent, to open the doors and welcome people in.
Make Ahead: You can make both the sorrel and the compound butter in advance. Refrigerate until service, then reheat the sorrel on the stovetop.
Storage Notes: Sorrel can be refrigerated for up to 1 week and spiced butter for up to 2 weeks.
Where to Buy: Sorel can be found at liquor stores or online, such as on ReserveBar.com. Dried hibiscus flowers can be found at African and Latin American markets and online. Ginger juice is available at well-stocked supermarkets, health food stores and online.
Ingredients
FOR THE SPICED BUTTER
- 1 stick (4 ounces) salted butter, at room temperature
- Seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean (or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract)
- 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
FOR THE SORREL
- 8 cups water
- 2 cups (3 ounces) dried hibiscus flowers
- 1 cup (8 1/2 ounces) turbinado sugar
- 1/2 to 1 cup ginger juice, to taste
FOR THE DRINK
- 1 cup hot sorrel
- 1 ounce rum (optional)
- 1/2 ounce Sorel liqueur (optional)
- 1 tablespoon spiced butter
Step 1
Make the spiced butter: In a small bowl, stir together the butter, vanilla, orange zest, allspice, cinnamon and cloves until well combined. Transfer to a small container with a lid and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 2
Make the sorrel: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the water, hibiscus flowers, turbinado sugar and ginger juice and bring to a boil, stirring regularly. Boil for about 1 minute, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and let the mixture simmer gently until the flavors infuse for an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Let the mixture cool slightly, then strain out and discard the solids. Return the liquid to the saucepan and keep over low heat until ready to serve.
Step 3
Make the drink: Ladle 1 cup of the hot sorrel into a teacup or mug. Add the rum and liqueur, if using, and top with about 1 tablespoon of the spiced butter. Serve hot, with a spoon for stirring.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 cup sorrel and 1 tablespoon spiced butter)
Calories: 208; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 31 mg; Sodium: 103 mg; Carbohydrates: 25 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 25 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Sorrel recipe inspired by multiple sources; hot buttered version is from Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
