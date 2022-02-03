Sorel liqueur, Summers says, is the first-ever shelf-stable version of the drink, and the final version is the one he arrived at after hundreds of trial runs wrestling with one of the other challenges of hibiscus: “It’s so acidic, so tart, that most people end up burying it in sugar and then it’s syrupy and cloying and not fun,” he says. “But I was able to pull the sugar level way, way back by combining it with other botanicals. All of the flavors in it want to be the dominant flavor. Ginger, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon — they all want to be the top dog. But I was able to find a level where instead of competing, they play, they dance and they complement each other.”