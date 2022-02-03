Pro tip: Blackmon is on to something, even if you can’t get your hands on the Double Diamond for your watch party. Los Angeles Rams fans can find game-themed local wines from Santa Barbara County or Paso Robles, or perhaps even Sonoma County’s Two Shepherds winery. Cincinnati Bengals fans may have to work a little harder — Ohio makes some delicious wines, especially from the Grand River Valley northeast of Cleveland, but these are difficult to find outside the region. And with Snoop Dogg performing in the halftime show, having some Snoop Cali red or rosé from the 19 Crimes brand on hand would certainly be appropriate.