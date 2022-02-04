Its eclecticism and personal references make Michele’s feel like an appropriate successor to American Son, referencing chef Tim Ma, a second-generation Chinese immigrant who spent part of his youth in rural Arkansas. The food is served by gracious men and women in a dining room that seems suited to the times, with comfortable booths hugging the walls and other tables parked feet away from one another. The lighting flatters pandemic-weary faces but is bright enough so the menu can be easily read. Sitting at the bar — one of my favorite destinations downtown now — gives you the chance to ask the mixers and shakers behind the counter about their drinks. “Just Keep Swimming is our version of a margarita,” one of them tells me. I bite, and I’m tickled to spot a sea-blue cocktail in a pineapple-shaped glass float my way. As promised, it’s tart and refreshing.