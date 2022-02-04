Only when executive chef Matt Baker shares some personal history does the eclectic collection make sense. Born in Houston, he spent a lot of time in New Orleans, where his mother, Michele, was raised. As a young man, his French culinary training at the Miami branch of Johnson & Wales University introduced him to the techniques he later displayed at restaurants including his upscale Gravitas in Washington.
Tasting Baker’s food at Michele’s brings everything into focus. Pink folds of hamachi edged with Tajin seasoning — smoky and fruity with chiles and dried lime — are arranged with diced pineapple, earthy cilantro and a creamy swirl of avocado mousse. Baker designed the dish with Houston’s al pastor tacos in mind. Si, your taste buds agree.
“Ask a French chef to make meatloaf,” and something like Michele’s pork crepinette would be the result, says Baker, 35. Sure enough, his loose meat parcel, seasoned with sage and subtly sweet with prunes, pushes all the right buttons. Served on a plop of whipped potatoes circled in a sauce made with pig trotter jus, the dish would taste in place in a rustic roost in Lyon but finds itself in the stylish dining room previously occupied by American Son.
The dish with the best story is a gift from the kitchen. Diners ease into dinner with a little glass cup of steaming artichoke veloute, speckled with black truffles. You’re tempted to knock it back like a shot, but the heat slows you down. So does the flavor, which deserves lingering appreciation. Artichoke soup was the last meal Baker says he made for his soup-loving mother before she died in 2015. Serving it as an amuse-bouche keeps her memory alive, just like the neon sign announcing the restaurant’s name outside.
Continue with “vegetables,” a category that makes eating them fun. Instead of a (yawn) green salad, Michele’s tempts us with chopped celery and dates tossed with roasted walnuts and a mustard dressing kissed with maple syrup. Filings of pecorino suggest the delicious salad has just come in from the snow.
Who needs pizza when there’s tarte flambe, its thin, puff pastry crust a canvas for caramelized onions, creme fraiche and molten gruyere? The kitchen embellishes further with sliced potatoes and black truffles. (I ordered the celery root “tatin” so you don’t have to; ringed in miso-apple cream, the appetizer is sweet enough to audition for dessert.)
If you’re not diving for crudo, spring for ceviche. Michele’s does a beautiful job with razor clams (sometimes surf clams) as stars supported by marcona almonds, juicy grapes and the haunting appeal of smoked Spanish paprika.
There’s no guessing how the crawfish linguine gilded with crab sauce landed on the menu. The seafood and its enhancements (taste the bell pepper and brandy?) have the Big Easy written all over them. If only the saffron-garnished bundle arrived warmer. Mine appeared to have taken the long way from the open kitchen.
If you’re a restaurant in a hotel, you have to offer a slab of meat. The price of the grilled rib-eye might have you choking, but the $90 stockyard — er, platter — of blushing beef, sliced for easy feasting, could easily feed a bunkhouse. The extravaganza is shored up with smoked, fried, smashed marble potatoes and topped off with a medallion of herb butter. As if!
Its eclecticism and personal references make Michele’s feel like an appropriate successor to American Son, referencing chef Tim Ma, a second-generation Chinese immigrant who spent part of his youth in rural Arkansas. The food is served by gracious men and women in a dining room that seems suited to the times, with comfortable booths hugging the walls and other tables parked feet away from one another. The lighting flatters pandemic-weary faces but is bright enough so the menu can be easily read. Sitting at the bar — one of my favorite destinations downtown now — gives you the chance to ask the mixers and shakers behind the counter about their drinks. “Just Keep Swimming is our version of a margarita,” one of them tells me. I bite, and I’m tickled to spot a sea-blue cocktail in a pineapple-shaped glass float my way. As promised, it’s tart and refreshing.
The staff of life is the stuff to like at Michele’s. Baker says he has fond memories of sitting at his grandmother’s kitchen table in New Orleans and eating baguettes "with a tub of butter” and discussing what they’d make for dinner that night. You pay for the bread at Michele’s, and you should: $10 buys you the pleasure of brioche whose batter incorporates scallions, chives, garlic and sesame oil. A nod to the Chinatown of Houston, the rich baked bun is best shared and slathered with hoisin butter, a caramel-like contrast to the brassy brioche.
Applause for the breads, including olive-caper sourdough, goes to pastry chef Aisha Momaney, 31, who also works at Gravitas and came to Washington from New York, where she last worked at the upscale French restaurant Vaucluse, now closed.
Momaney says Baker’s biography freed her to put “a souffle and a sundae” — a play on bananas foster — “on the same menu.” Her delightful rice pudding starts with premium Acquerello rice cooked in coconut milk and shows up at the table with bruleed bananas, glassy pineapple chips and pineapple-pear jam. For me, it’s always a race to the finish with this tropical take on nursery food, which is the mindful pastry chef’s antidote to the predictable sorbets some diners get stuck with come dessert.
“My silent vegan option,” she calls it.
Michele’s
1201 K St. NW. 202-758-0895. michelesdc.com. Open: Takeout, delivery and inside dining 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Prices: Appetizers $14 to $32, main courses $24 to $90 (for shareable rib-eye). Sound check: 73 decibels/Must speak with raised voice Accessibility: Automatic doors make it easy to enter; restrooms are ADA-compliant. Pandemic protocols: All staff are masked and vaccinated.