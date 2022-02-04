When it comes to brown rice, the message is similarly mixed about whether rinsing is necessary and how it might affect texture. However, it can be a good idea to wash brown and other types of whole-grain rice for the sake of removing dirt, bugs and any other unwanted materials. “When it comes to whole-grain rice, think of it as an agricultural product, like produce or a bag of apples,” Sawyer Phillips wrote for America’s Test Kitchen. “If you buy one of those from the store, you’re going to wash it. So I apply the same principles to rice, especially with whole-grain; you’re not going to notice any textural differences or cook-up differences, so it doesn’t hurt.”