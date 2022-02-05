Sure, chili is one of those dishes where backers of certain traditions are extremely passionate. But whether you feel strongly about the inclusion of meat or beans, any chili is a good chili in my book. Shower it with your favorite toppings, serve with cornbread and be prepared to be satisfied.
In this roundup of recipes culled from our archives, you’ll find options for meat-eaters, vegans and everyone in between, not to mention red and green variations.
Weeknight Chili, above. This recipe helps you get chili on the table faster, thanks to ground beef and canned tomato sauce and beans. It’s not too spicy, though you can increase the cayenne if you like more heat.
Tex-Mex Chili. Chile-heads will be tempted by this deep-red, spiced number, which includes jalapeño, cayenne pepper, paprika, ancho or chipotle powder, and canned chipotles in adobo. For another meaty recipe, check out Meats and Foods Chili.
White Chili With Butternut Squash. Here’s a feel-good, good-for-you vegan dish chock full of butternut squash, zucchini, white beans and quinoa.
Cincinnati Chili Over Spaghetti Squash. This style of chili is often served over pasta, but here spaghetti squash stands in for the regular spaghetti. You can use ground beef or ground turkey. Either way, you’ll get rich flavor thanks to a bold array of spices, including a little cocoa powder.
Turkey and Butternut Squash Chili. Winter squash recipes need not skew sweet, and this assertively flavored chili is proof. Like many chilies, the flavor will improve after an overnight refrigeration.
Everybody’s Chili Verde. The base recipe of this green chili is vegan and gluten-free. Make a batch of the Ancho-Leek Turkey Meatballs for those who want them. Other possibilities for those who favor green: Pork Chili Verde and Vegan Chili Verde.
Red Lentil Chili. Lentils, black beans and kidney beans bulk up this vegan chili that comes together in less than an hour. Bean and Barley Chili also makes use of kidney beans.
