Cincinnati chili has its fair share of detractors, dubious of the inclusion of cinnamon and chocolate (the latter a matter of debate even among fans of the dish) and the typical way it’s eaten on spaghetti with a fork. But now a century old, Cincinnati’s regional favorite has shown that it has staying power, and after one taste of this version adapted from “Joy of Cooking,” you’ll quickly see why. “For skeptical or puzzled readers who have trouble squaring this chocolate-laced spaghetti topping with their notions of what a chili ought to be: We suggest you think of it as a Macedonian Bolognese sauce instead,” the book’s authors wrote.