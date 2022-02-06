You may think it’s not the type of thing you’d make on any given weeknight, and I get that. From start to finish, putting together crust and filling, then assembling and baking, can take some time. But what if you got into the habit, as I do, of always having pie dough in your freezer? The strategy is simple: Anytime you’re baking a pie, double the dough recipe and store the extra as a present for your future self. If that doesn’t work for you, take an hour one weekend to make three or four, use one that night, and save the rest for consecutive weeks.