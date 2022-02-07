In a 2-cup (480-milliliter) glass liquid measuring cup, combine the butter and milk. Microwave on HIGH until the butter has melted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. The milk may foam, so keep an eye on it, pausing the microwave and stirring as needed. Pour the butter mixture into the cocoa powder mixture and whisk until glossy, smooth and well-combined. Whisk in the vanilla. It’s possible that after whisking, the glaze will cool and thicken enough to not be pourable. If so, just pop it back into the microwave for 10 to 20 seconds on HIGH, or until it’s glossy and thin enough to drizzle over the cake. You can heat it more or less depending on how much you want it to drip down the cake — warmer and it will go all the way down, slightly less hot and it will go slower and not as far.