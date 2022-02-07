I did a few rounds of testing before deciding I wanted to take an old Post recipe from cookbook author Marcy Goldman in a new direction. Her recipe was a riff on the famous Pillsbury Bake-Off Tunnel of Fudge Cake, and I had some ideas for how I’d go about using the framework to create my own ideal cake. Here’s what really makes my version click.
— Dutch-process cocoa powder — an entire cup — brings rich, robust cocoa flavor. Blooming it in hot water with espresso powder further amplifies the chocolate. Don’t swap in natural cocoa powder, which is more acidic, as this recipe’s ingredients (dairy, leavener, etc.) have been configured to work with Dutch. My absolute favorite is King Arthur Baking’s Double Dutch Dark Cocoa. I also tested with Droste, an excellent brand more widely available at grocery stores and online.
— A mix of butter and oil gives the cake the ideal cross in texture between a pound cake and layer cake — not as dense or dry as the former or as open and wet as the latter. Instead, you get a fairly tight crumb that’s still very tender.
— Cutting back the white sugar really lets the chocolate flavor shine through. I rely more on brown sugar (dark or light, doesn’t matter), which reinforces that moist texture I was after.
— Many similar cakes use a ganache glaze made with heavy cream and chopped chocolate. Neither of those were in my cake, so I set about creating one made with ingredients already in the recipe. My solution is basically a reverse-engineered ganache made with butter, milk and cocoa powder. The only extra ingredient is honey, which I assume is in most bakers’ pantries. The honey is ideal for making the glaze smooth, glossy and delightfully chewy without the risk of turning brittle as it sets. Heck, if the glaze is the only thing you take away from this recipe to use on other desserts, I would not be mad. It’s that good. I use vanilla extract to flavor it, but you can make it your own with other extracts (orange, almond, mint) or liqueurs (amaretto, Kahlua, Frangelico).
— The Bundt pan adds instant flair, but if you don’t have one, the recipe converts beautifully to a loaf. And if you’re vegan, you will not be disappointed by the dairy- and egg-free version of this cake, which is arguably even fudgier and more tender than the original. See the variations at the bottom of this post.
Storage: The baked and glazed cake can be stored covered at room temperature for up to 4 days. Freeze leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1 cup (95 grams) Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) boiling water
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) whole or reduced-fat milk
- 2 1/2 cups (310 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 cup (220 grams) packed light or dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) neutral oil, such as canola
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, softened but cool to the touch
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
For the optional glaze
- 3 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Pinch fine salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons whole or reduced-fat milk
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Step 1
Make the cake: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Coat a large (10- to 15-cup/2.3- to 3.5-liter) Bundt pan with baking spray, or grease thoroughly with a thin layer of vegetable oil. Pay extra attention to the center tube, where sticking is especially likely.
Step 2
In a medium bowl or 4-cup (1-liter) glass liquid measuring cup, whisk together the cocoa and espresso powders until combined. Pour in the boiling water, whisking again until thoroughly combined. The mixture will thicken and turn glossy, almost like pudding. Let cool slightly, then whisk in the milk until incorporated.
Step 3
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Step 4
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the brown and granulated sugars, oil and butter on medium speed until lightened in color, creamy and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl and attachment as needed. Still on medium, beat in the vanilla extract, then the eggs, one at a time, waiting until the first is incorporated before adding the second. Scrape down the bowl again. On low speed, gradually add half the cocoa powder mixture. The batter may look separated or curdled, but not to worry. After the liquid has been thoroughly mixed in, stop the mixer, add half the flour mixture and mix again on low until the dry ingredients are incorporated. Repeat with the remaining cocoa mixture and then the remaining flour mixture.
Step 5
Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl once more. Turn the mixer back on to medium and beat for about 30 seconds. Remove the bowl from the mixer, and do one last scrape-and-stir with a flexible spatula to make sure there are no dry pockets or slicks of unincorporated butter on the sides or bottom of the bowl. The finished batter will be thick and glossy, almost like a soft pudding or mousse.
Step 6
Scrape the batter into the prepared Bundt pan and smooth the top with the back of a spoon or offset spatula. Gently tap the pan a few times on the counter to pop any air pockets in the batter. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a cake tester (or wooden skewer) inserted into the center comes out clean. When pressed lightly with your finger, the cake should spring back a bit, but it may still feel very soft. That’s okay; it will firm up as it cools.
Step 7
Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let rest for 10 minutes. Use a small, flexible spatula or a round-edged knife to loosen the sides of the cake from the pan and then invert onto the rack. Let the cake cool completely.
Step 8
Make the optional glaze: In a small bowl, combine the cocoa powder, honey and salt. No need to stir, as it will come together smoothly once you add the remaining ingredients.
Step 9
In a 2-cup (480-milliliter) glass liquid measuring cup, combine the butter and milk. Microwave on HIGH until the butter has melted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. The milk may foam, so keep an eye on it, pausing the microwave and stirring as needed. Pour the butter mixture into the cocoa powder mixture and whisk until glossy, smooth and well-combined. Whisk in the vanilla. It’s possible that after whisking, the glaze will cool and thicken enough to not be pourable. If so, just pop it back into the microwave for 10 to 20 seconds on HIGH, or until it’s glossy and thin enough to drizzle over the cake. You can heat it more or less depending on how much you want it to drip down the cake — warmer and it will go all the way down, slightly less hot and it will go slower and not as far.
Step 10
Drizzle the glaze around the top of the cake, letting it drip down the sides. If desired, use a spoon or offset spatula to push more of it over and down. Let the glaze set for about 30 minutes before cutting and serving, or storing.
VARIATIONS: This recipe can also be made as a loaf cake. For two loaves, use the ingredient amounts as written, but you can also halve them to make one loaf. We preferred the height of an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan, but a 9-by-5-inch pan will work as well. Grease the loaf pan(s) with a thin layer of oil, then line with a piece of parchment paper cut to form a sling along the long sides of the pan. Proceed with the recipe as written (if you do two loaves, each pan will need about 720 grams of batter), baking for about 50 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before lifting the cake out of the pan using the parchment sling. Glaze, if desired, as above.
To make this vegan, substitute nondairy milk and vegan butter (one-for-one swaps) in both the cake and glaze. Leave out the eggs, and beat 1 1/2 teaspoons cider vinegar into the cake batter along with the vanilla. For the glaze, agave syrup can be used in place of the honey.
Nutrition Information
Per serving, based on 16, with the glaze and using reduced-fat milk
Calories: 304; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 43 mg; Sodium: 185 mg; Carbohydrates: 40 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 20 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal, inspired by a 1997 Post recipe from cookbook author Marcy Goldman.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
