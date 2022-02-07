Fryer’s is not a carbon copy of Popeyes, of course. Engelhardt and business partner, Oscar Sanchez, another bartending refugee, worked on their chicken recipe for several weeks, trying to find one with the right color, the perfect crunch and a flavor profile all its own. Their bone-in chicken holds its own against the competition, though Engelhardt won’t spill his secrets. At least not publicly. He told me privately about one ingredient that he mixes into his dredge, the one that sets it apart from the rest. I noticed it on first bite, even though I could not, for the life of me, put my finger on it. Cardamom? Nope. Star anise? Not quite.