It’s the one day each year I find myself surrounded by an outlandish spread of chips, dips, chicken wings, chili, cookies and all manner of fried things. (No, I have not been to a Golden Corral recently.)
For the past 13 years, I’ve co-hosted a Super Bowl party for friends, and despite changes in venue from big group houses to cramped D.C. apartments, the tradition continues. Last year, the pandemic forced us to go remote, but a few friends still gathered outdoors to exchange pre-portioned food, then we fired up a Zoom back at our respective homes to banter during the game.
Whether you’re hosting or attending a gathering this year, note the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for gatherings and keep the latest covid-19 precautions in mind. Here are a few things to consider:
- Make it a potluck. Assign specific dishes or food groups (see below), and invite non-cooks to bring chips, drinks, ice or a favorite condiment. For remote gatherings with nearby friends and family, go the food swap route.
- Be sure to have enough plates, bowls and utensils for everyone attending. Run the dishwasher earlier in the day. Remember that mugs can double as bowls for chili, and finally make use of all that takeout plasticware that you stashed away last year.
- Encourage guests to bring to-go containers (or give away your takeout tubs). Leftovers are a wonderful thing, but less so when the host has nowhere to put them all and no hope of consuming them. Spreading the bounty will expedite cleanup, too.
- Choose recipes that are easy to scale down for smaller gatherings. Think: Dips, sandwiches and wings. Most of The Post’s recipes feature a scaling button to help you do just that. Keep in mind that cooking times and temperatures may be affected, so adjust accordingly.
- Consider your serving surfaces. Piling all the food and drinks onto a coffee table in front of the TV is a recipe for spills. Clear off a kitchen counter and/or create space around the dinner table for a buffet line where people can set out their dishes and refuel during the game.
- Variety is key on the beverage front. Someone will inevitably bring a six-pack of boozy double IPAs, but lagers, crisp Pilseners, alcoholic seltzers and radlers will cut through the heavy foods and keep you upright. And be sure to have nonalcoholic beverage options available, too.
- Offer up Super Bowl squares, silly prop bets or another game to give everyone a rooting interest. This is just as fun for a remote gathering with faraway friends. Check out Super Bowl squares strategy tips from The Post’s Neil Greenberg.
Now, onto the good stuff. Click the links below to skip to the various party food groups and build your spread.
The Dips
You’re going to want a good, sturdy chip for scooping. Check out our taste test of 14 popular tortilla chip brands before you head to the store. We also ranked our favorite store-bought jarred salsa and hummus brands for your convenience.
Seven-Layer Dip. It’s a classic for a reason, and Aaron Hutcherson recently reminded us just how simple and delicious this dip is. The no-cook recipe can be assembled in just 15 minutes — which might be longer than it takes your guests to devour it.
Spinach Artichoke Dip. Another essential for gamedays and other gatherings, this dish is warm, creamy and melty. A tablespoon of Cajun-style hot sauce adds a little zip to this dip, which calls for pita chips, carrot sticks or something similarly sturdy for scooping. For a better-for-you take, try this Warm Spinach Artichoke Dip.
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip. We could’ve made an entire food group with the Buffalo-style recipes on this list, and this one will be a shining beacon on your snack spread. As Becky Krystal writes, “it’s spicy, creamy and salty, which means it hits just about every flavor pleasure center.” Bonus: It has only six ingredients.
Dill and Mint Yogurt Dip. Cool things down with this personal favorite of mine that would be a nice stand-in alongside wings, too. Fresh dill, chives and mint along with lemon juice and capers make this Greek yogurt-based dip bright and briny.
Guacamole Tradicional. This stripped-down version contains no lime juice, so you’ll want to devour it quickly. It starts with a chili paste made from onion, cilantro and serrano chiles. Mash that with ripe avocados, a couple tomatoes and a little salt, and you’re all set. For something a little extra, try Seafood Guacamole.
Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip. A reader of our Eat Voraciously newsletter (sign up if you haven’t!) recently made this and mixed a little ground beef in with the onions, browning them together. “We made nachos with tortilla chips, dip spooned on top, lots of Mexican cheese melted on top with cilantro and scallions sprinkled on top. An epic dinner!” We’ll leave it at that.
Kashk-o Bademjan (Eggplant Dip With Kashk). This beloved Iranian dip features a creamy roasted eggplant base topped with crisp fried garlic and onion, fried mint, crunchy walnuts and liquid kashk, a rich, creamy, sour dairy product that’s similar to thick yogurt. Serve it up with a flatbread, such as sangak or lavash.
The Wings
First, take a look at Aaron’s guide to chicken wings, with tips for frying, air-frying or baking your wings to perfection. Then proceed to the saucy recipes below.
La Brea Tar Pit Chicken Wings. If you like your wings sticky and saucy, this five-ingredient fix hailing from Los Angeles Rams country will more than deliver. Be sure to have a napkin handy before reaching for the remote.
Buffalo Wings. A double dip in the fryer ensures crunchy, craggy skin for these familiar wings, which are tossed in the simple signature combo of Frank’s Red Hot and butter.
Air Fryer Korean-Style Chicken Wings. There’s no oil needed for these crisp-skinned wings that boast a spicy, sticky sauce made with gochujang, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce and freshly grated ginger.
Lemon Pepper Wings. This rendition of the Atlanta regional favorite is baked, then bathed in a tart, buttery, peppery sauce. To up the crunch-factor, toss the wings in baking powder and then let them rest in the refrigerator overnight before baking.
Irresistible Wings. These baked wings are an absolute flavor bomb, with a sauce made from hoisin, ketchup, tamari, gochujang, Dijon mustard and black bean chili sauce — or the last bits of all those jars hanging around your fridge door. They’re called “irresistible” for good reason.
The Nachos
El Rey Nachos. A roasted poblano cheese sauce is the star here. It’s creamy, cheesy and has just enough kick. Level up with homemade tortilla chips or go the store-bought route.
Greek-ish Potato Nachos. Thinly sliced potatoes stand in for the fried chips in this better-for-you sheet-pan nacho recipe. Load them up with feta cheese, hot peppers, fresh herbs and a garlicky yogurt-lemon drizzle.
Buffalo Chickpea Nachos. Grab a bag of big, sturdy restaurant-style tortilla chips for this vegan foray into Buffalo-style snack territory. Chickpeas, crisp red bell pepper and a suitably melty vegan cheese — food editor Joe Yonan recommends Daiya, Violife or Vegan — are a winning combo.
Delicata Squash Nachos. Save the chips for quac or salsa. Here, roasted squash is the base for a mix of black beans, onion, bell pepper, scallions and roasted pumpkin seeds. A punchy sauce with cashews, jalapeños and nutritional yeast pulls it all together.
The Chili
Cincinnati Chili. The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988, so we couldn’t not include a recipe for the regionally beloved-and-nationally-divisive take on chili. Try it 2-way (atop spaghetti), 3-way (sprinkled with cheddar cheese), 4-way (topped with diced onions) and 5-way (with red kidney beans).
Weeknight Chili. Chili powder, cayenne and oregano help flavor this ground beef and kidney bean chili, which comes together pretty quickly (hence the name). It’s the kind of recipe that invites additions based on your taste preferences, such as chile peppers, hot sauce or more vegetables.
Pork Chili Verde. Poblano and jalapeño chiles are the source of gentle heat, and creamy white beans and ground pork make this tomato-free green chili a hearty spoonful.
Tex-Mex Chili. For those who like the heat in their chili: Jalapeño pepper, red pepper flakes, cayenne, paprika, ancho or chipotle chile powder and the sauce from canned chipotles in adobo are all on the guest list for this recipe from Pati Jinich.
Vegan Chili Verde. Roasted tomatillos and poblano peppers form the tangy base for this colorful, veggie-packed bowl, which features two types of beans, corn, kale and bulgur to bulk things up.
The Breads and Sandwiches
Sicilian Slab. An absolute unit of a pizza, this pillowy pie is a crowd-pleaser. Make the dough the night before, then pop it in the oven before your guests arrive for cheesy, saucy satisfaction.
Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread. Keeping with the pizza flavor profile, this tear-and-share loaf from “Great British Baking Show” champion and cookbook author Nadia Hussain is chewy and assembled with a spicy tomato sauce that doesn’t pull any punches.
Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches. Calling all Bears fans! Chicago’s meaty sandwiches are the inspiration behind this sheet-pan sandwich. Start with your choice of spicy or sweet sausages and roast them atop peppers and onions and stuff it all into your favorite bun.
Cheesesteak Sandwich. Speaking of big-city sandwiches, this beefy number starts with a half pound of shaved rib-eye, jalapeño and onion and is finished with sliced provolone for a rich, salty, creamy bite.
Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadews. Roasted cauliflower does the heavy lifting in these stuffed sandwiches that offer plenty of richness with smoked Gouda and mayo. Peppadew peppers and crushed red pepper flakes add a little heat and plenty of bite.
The Sweets
Buckeye Bars. If you know, you know. And if you don’t, just imagine a giant peanut butter cup, in bar form. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — who began his collegiate career as an Ohio State Buckeye — definitely knows.
Spicy Caramel Popcorn. This is not your average boardwalk caramel corn. Bourbon-laced caramel, spicy gochujang and the salty smoke of crisp thick-cut bacon elevate this popcorn into a class of its own.
Apple Ring ‘Samoas’. Sure, you could pick up a box of Girl Scout cookies, but this healthful riff is a fun, clever and tasty addition to your snack spread. Sliced apples are slathered with peanut butter and topped with toasted coconut and then drizzled with chocolate.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Thick, chewy and reliable. Pre-soaking the raisins keeps them plump, and chilling the dough before baking ensures the cookies won’t spread too much.
Cocoa Yogurt Snacking Cake. You won’t need a stand (or hand) mixer for this tender cake with a rich, dark cocoa flavor. Yogurt gives the cake a subtle tang to balance the sweetness of the vanilla bean glaze.
Alfajores (Cornstarch Cookies With Dulce de Leche). The popular South American treat is a superior sandwich cookie. Tender, buttery cornstarch cookies frame a layer of rich, creamy dulce de leche.