Make it a potluck. Assign specific dishes or food groups (see below), and invite non-cooks to bring chips, drinks, ice or a favorite condiment. For remote gatherings with nearby friends and family, go the food swap route.

Be sure to have enough plates, bowls and utensils for everyone attending. Run the dishwasher earlier in the day. Remember that mugs can double as bowls for chili, and finally make use of all that takeout plasticware that you stashed away last year.

Encourage guests to bring to-go containers (or give away your takeout tubs). Leftovers are a wonderful thing, but less so when the host has nowhere to put them all and no hope of consuming them. Spreading the bounty will expedite cleanup, too.

Choose recipes that are easy to scale down for smaller gatherings. Think: Dips, sandwiches and wings. Most of The Post’s recipes feature a scaling button to help you do just that. Keep in mind that cooking times and temperatures may be affected, so adjust accordingly.

Consider your serving surfaces. Piling all the food and drinks onto a coffee table in front of the TV is a recipe for spills. Clear off a kitchen counter and/or create space around the dinner table for a buffet line where people can set out their dishes and refuel during the game.

Variety is key on the beverage front. Someone will inevitably bring a six-pack of boozy double IPAs, but lagers, crisp Pilseners alcoholic seltzers and radlers will cut through the heavy foods and keep you upright. And be sure to have nonalcoholic beverage options available, too.