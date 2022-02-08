A year ago, in the darkest days of the pandemic, this was one of our routines: Nell, my partner, would make us dinner and we would eat it together while watching “Alone,” the wilderness survival show where contestants are deposited in the backwoods to match wits with nature while trying to stave off hunger, loneliness and the elements. Occasionally they do cool/gross things like peel back the cheek skin of a dead wild musk ox and say, “We got to render the tallow out of this face gristle.” Nell and I would marvel at their resourcefulness. Then she would go to bed and I would do the dishes and scrub the pots and pans.