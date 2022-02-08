The goal of food hacks is often to save money: A widely shared recipe for a “poor man’s Big Mac” is to order a McDouble cheeseburger and ask for it to be served with Big Mac sauce. The result is a close dupe (minus the middle bun of McDonald’s iconic burger) for about half the price (a McDouble was $2.49 at my local outlet and a Big Mac was $4.99). There are innumerable suggestions online for getting the maximum bang for your buck at Chipotle — like to never ask for two scoops of anything up front, according to one former employee in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 2 million times. The person assembling your bowl will probably give you two small scoops, he says, whereas if you ask for one scoop, then ask for “a little bit more,” you’re more likely to wind up with double the ingredients.