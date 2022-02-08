One great thing about it is that I could make it with ingredients that I already have in my kitchen. Maybe you can, too. It begins with a 1/4 cup of low-sodium soy sauce. You whisk in three tablespoons rice vinegar (or you can use any vinegar you have) and ketchup. Then, you season that with a little sesame oil, fresh garlic, ginger and a bit of jarred chili sauce to create a thick, spicy-sweet mixture. (If you don’t like sesame oil, add olive oil or any neutral oil, but you do need a little fat in the mix. I have made it without the chili sauce as well and it was a bit less wonderful, but still quite good.)