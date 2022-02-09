Glass prep bowls. We have a whole shelf of these in our Food Lab, and my colleague Aaron Hutcherson reminded me I should really have them at home, too. Prep bowls (sometimes called pinch or finger bowls) come in a variety of sizes and are great for prepping ingredients. We especially like to have them filled for quick-cooking recipes such as stir-fries when you want all your items — spices, garlic, ginger, etc. — ready as soon as you need them. I also like to portion salt and pepper into them when dealing with raw meat to avoid cross-contamination in the larger containers. (Individual bowls from $1 to $2, with sets around $10 and up.)