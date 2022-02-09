If you don’t, Aaron Hutcherson wrote a guide to making wings — fried, baked or air-fried — that you can customize with your favorite sauce.
Maybe dips are what you’re after, like classic Seven-Layer Dip or maybe Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip.
If you love Buffalo-flavored snacks for game-day. We’ve got more, including Buffalo Chicken Wings and Joe Yonan’s vegan Buffalo Chickpea Nachos. Or, how about Ellie Krieger’s healthy option of Buffalo Fish Bites With Blue Cheese Dip?
And for drinks, definitely beer, but also check out these wine recommendations from former NFL stars.
Want more ideas? We have them. Share your ideas with us as well, so we’ll all be ready when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
