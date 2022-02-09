That can include food. If your ideal Valentine’s Day involves not cooking at all, but does include ordering dinner or going out to eat, what are you doing here? Go read our dining critic Tom Sietsema’s work, including his latest dining guide, for a nice place to try. Or order from your favorite spots! But if you like cooking for — or with — your significant other as a testament to love, scroll on for menu ideas. Remember that if you don’t see something here that strikes your fancy — or theirs — you can check out the thousands of recipes in our Recipe Finder to find something you’ll like, or figure out what meaningful-to-you dishes you’ve eaten together and re-create them.