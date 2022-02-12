Triple Chocolate Bypass, above. This is perhaps one of the richest, most chocolaty dishes I’ve ever tasted — a real stunner. It cooks low and slow in the oven for a few hours and then needs a few more to chill, but the investment is more time than effort. I promise the wait is worth it for a dessert that is akin to one giant, silky truffle.

Chocolate Almost-Mousse. If you’ve ever been intimidated by mousse, or concerned about recipes that use raw eggs, here’s the one for you. Technically this recipe from cookbook author Stella Parks is a whipped cremeux (“creamy” in French), described as a cross between pot de creme and mousse. The texture is just the right balance of light and thick.

Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two. Cap off a fantastic at-home date night with an easier-than-you-think recipe for this retro recipe that never really went out of style. Deep, dark cake surrounds a molten core that is sauce and filling in one.

Chocolate Bundt Cake. Loosely inspired by the classic tunnel of fudge cake, my Bundt cake is all chocolate all the time. Dutch-process cocoa powder bloomed in hot water with a little espresso powder really brings out the chocolate flavor, and a mix of butter, oil and brown sugar keeps the texture of the cake extra-plush. This recipe can also be made as a loaf cake, with or without the optional glaze.

Quadruple Chocolate Cookies. What’s better than chocolate cookies? Chocolate cookies that use four types of chocolate. Embedded in the cocoa-rich dough of these shortbread-ish cookies you’ll find chopped white, milk and caramel chocolate, bittersweet chips and crisped white chocolate pearls (optional but highly recommended).

Triple Hot Chocolate. For those who prefer to drink, rather than eat, their chocolate, give my recipe a try. It uses both semisweet and bittersweet chocolates, as well as a mix of milk and half-and-half to be rich without going over-the-top. See also Boozy Hot Chocolate from Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.

Ultimate Brownies. Brownie purists will appreciate these thick, moist squares powered by 2 cups of cocoa powder (and 3 sticks of butter). Gluten-free bakers won’t feel left out with Fudgy Flourless Brownies.