Pati and I have made an off-and-on habit of cooking together, usually on days when she’s got her Chevy Chase, Md., home to herself, and we love showing each other favorite ingredients and tricks. When she’s traveling to film episodes of her public television show, “Pati’s Mexican Table,” we can’t get together quite as often, but we always make up for lost time. She’ll break open a find from her latest trip to Mexico (exquisite chile-covered tamarind candies, or a spectacular mezcal), I’ll take her something from my garden (red poblanos we used to make what I nicknamed “rojo rajas”), and we’ll taste and cook and laugh.

On this visit, though, she didn’t let me pick up a knife. Instead, she plied me with food and drink for hours as we talked about our families and shed no small amount of tears. I’ll spare you the details because, one, all you would do is get jealous about the most of the food, and two, some things get to stay between friends. But I will say that she started with one of the most delicious dishes I’ve tasted in a while, and she agreed that I could share a recipe for it.

The appetizer was based on two things Pati and I both love: avocados and salsa macha. If you haven’t had the latter, it’s high time you change that. Salsa macha is an outlier among Mexican salsas. It’s chock-full of chunky nuts and dried chile pieces that have all been gently simmered in a good amount of oil, making it more akin to Chinese chili crisp than to, say, a sharp tomato salsa.

With a little sugar and vinegar added, it possesses a layered balance of all four of the primary elements of good cooking espoused by Samin Nosrat’s blockbuster book and TV show “Salt Fat Acid Heat.”

Before she pulled a jar of the salsa from her fridge, though, Pati had a crucial question for me about the third ingredient in this little snack: “What do you think about this thin German brown bread? Do you like it?” Like it? I love it, using the Mestemacher brand most recently as the base for a breakfast of nut butter, smashed bananas, drizzles of honey and toasted coconut. Pati grinned, put some pieces in the toaster and started cutting avocados, fanning them over the toast and drizzling them with the salsa.

Granted, I was hungry — for emotional as well as physical nourishment — so maybe I’m overstating this, but I don’t think so. The combination of crunchy toast, creamy and cool avocado and chunky salsa macha, itself so complex, made me swoon.

At the end of the night, Pati sent me home with a little jar of the salsa, but I went through it in mere days and needed to make a batch of my own. The recipe, found in her latest cookbook, “Treasures of the Mexican Table,” is quick and easy and makes almost 3 cups of salsa — which gets better-tasting with storage. I’ve made the toast for breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks ever since and have taken to spooning the salsa on leftover pasta, hummus, beans and more.

A few days after my dinner with Pati, another friend asked how I was coping with grief, and when I said, “I think I’ve turned a corner,” I realized just how healing of an evening it had been. My feelings are summed up in the cookbook’s title. It’s clear to me now that to her many viewers and readers, and to me as her friend, the most valuable treasure of all isn’t any one dish. It’s the woman on the cover.

Storage: While traditional recipes for salsa macha suggest refrigerating for up to 1 month or more, food-safety experts recommend refrigerating this for no more than 1 week or freezing for up to 6 months. (Tip: Freeze what you’re not going to eat in within 1 week, and thaw 1/2 cup to 1 cup at a time to then use within a week.)

Where to Buy: Shelf-stable German-style bread, such as Mestemacher brand sunflower, rye or pumpernickel, can be found in many supermarkets or health food stores.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted and sliced

2 slices German brown bread, such as Mestemacher brand, cut in half crosswise and toasted until quite crisp

1/4 cup Salsa Macha

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Step 1

Scoop out the avocado slices from each of the halves. Fan the avocado slices on the toasted bread, and drizzle with the Salsa Macha. Sprinkle with the salt, if desired, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 pieces avocado toast, using rye bread, and 2 tablespoons salsa macha)

Calories: 486; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 375 mg; Carbohydrates: 52 g; Dietary Fiber: 14 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 8 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted by Joe Yonan, based on a dish by Pati Jinich, author of “Treasures of the Mexican Table” (Harvest, 2021).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.